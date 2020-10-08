Patricia Stanley

Mrs. Patricia Virginia Stanley, 75, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Transitional Health Services in Kannapolis. Mrs. Stanley was born February 13, 1945 in Cabarrus County. She was a daughter of the late Henry Horne and Jonsie Deal Horne. She was a member of St. Enoch Lutheran Church. Mrs. Stanley worked as a secretary for Cannon Mills and Pillowtex for 35 years and then worked at the Pizza-Hut in Concord until she retired. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by husband, Jerry Junior Stanley. Mrs. Stanley is survived by her son, Eric Stanley and his wife Tara; grand-daughter Katelyn who was the light of her life; brother, Steve Horn and nephew David Horne. Arrangements: A funeral service is scheduled for Friday, October 9, 2020 at 12 noon in Lady's Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Dale Cline will officiate. Interment will follow at St. Enoch Lutheran Church Cemetery in Kannapolis. The family will receive friends from 10:00 am to 11:45 am Friday at Lady's Funeral Home. Memorials: Memorials for Mrs. Stanley may be sent to, Transitional Health Care for the residence activity fund, 1810 Concord Lake Road, Kannapolis, NC 28083. Remembrances may be sent to the family online at www.ladysfuneralhome.com
.