1/1
Patricia Stanley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Patricia Virginia Stanley, 75, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Transitional Health Services in Kannapolis. Mrs. Stanley was born February 13, 1945 in Cabarrus County. She was a daughter of the late Henry Horne and Jonsie Deal Horne. She was a member of St. Enoch Lutheran Church. Mrs. Stanley worked as a secretary for Cannon Mills and Pillowtex for 35 years and then worked at the Pizza-Hut in Concord until she retired. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by husband, Jerry Junior Stanley. Mrs. Stanley is survived by her son, Eric Stanley and his wife Tara; grand-daughter Katelyn who was the light of her life; brother, Steve Horn and nephew David Horne. Arrangements: A funeral service is scheduled for Friday, October 9, 2020 at 12 noon in Lady's Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Dale Cline will officiate. Interment will follow at St. Enoch Lutheran Church Cemetery in Kannapolis. The family will receive friends from 10:00 am to 11:45 am Friday at Lady's Funeral Home. Memorials: Memorials for Mrs. Stanley may be sent to, Transitional Health Care for the residence activity fund, 1810 Concord Lake Road, Kannapolis, NC 28083. Remembrances may be sent to the family online at www.ladysfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
10:00 - 11:45 AM
Lady's Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Lady's Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lady's Funeral Home
268 North Cannon Boulevard
Kannapolis, NC 28083
(704) 933-2131
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 7, 2020
Our sincerest sympathy to Eric, and Steve and the grandchildren. Pat, Adrian and I had a lot of fun when we were all much younger, especially spending time at Aunt Mary and Uncle Ralphs house. May she Rest In Peace and be reunited with Jerry.
Mandy & Joe Kahl
October 6, 2020
The Spathiphyllum Plant
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved