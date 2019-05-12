Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia W. Beyer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Patricia W. Beyer, died peacefully April 9, 2019; at her home at Willow Valley in Lancaster, PA. Born September 25, 1938 in China Grove, NC, she graduated from China Grove High School, attended University of NC Wilmington, completing her B.S. degree from Millersville University. Patricia served for 30 years as a social worker for the Lancaster County Board of Assistance. Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, John W. Beyer, her parents Millard Jack and Carrie E. Waddell, and her brother, Jackie Waddell. Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her children; David M. Brown, of Smyrna, DE., Kathryn Marie (Brown) Huber,(husband David) of Reinholds, PA two grandchildren: Ryan Patrick Huber and Matthew David Huber; sister, Robin Waddell Gill, of Charlotte, NC., niece, Debra Hager Hanson (husband Donald) their children: Neil, Alexis, Jake and Luke of Charlotte, NC and many other family and friends. The celebration of life service was held at Willow Valley Manor North auditorium 600 Willow Valley Square, Lancaster, PA. on Saturday April, 13 at 3:00pm.. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to .

Patricia W. Beyer, died peacefully April 9, 2019; at her home at Willow Valley in Lancaster, PA. Born September 25, 1938 in China Grove, NC, she graduated from China Grove High School, attended University of NC Wilmington, completing her B.S. degree from Millersville University. Patricia served for 30 years as a social worker for the Lancaster County Board of Assistance. Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, John W. Beyer, her parents Millard Jack and Carrie E. Waddell, and her brother, Jackie Waddell. Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her children; David M. Brown, of Smyrna, DE., Kathryn Marie (Brown) Huber,(husband David) of Reinholds, PA two grandchildren: Ryan Patrick Huber and Matthew David Huber; sister, Robin Waddell Gill, of Charlotte, NC., niece, Debra Hager Hanson (husband Donald) their children: Neil, Alexis, Jake and Luke of Charlotte, NC and many other family and friends. The celebration of life service was held at Willow Valley Manor North auditorium 600 Willow Valley Square, Lancaster, PA. on Saturday April, 13 at 3:00pm.. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to . Published in Salisbury Post on May 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.