Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patrick John Gainey. View Sign

Patrick John Gainey, 28, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday evening, March 5, 2019, from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. Born March 21, 1990 in Cabarrus County, he was a son of Tony and Donna Boyd Gainey. He was preceded in death by his step mother, Wendy Gainey. Patrick was a 2008 graduate of A.L. Brown High and was a maintenance technician, working for M & L Holdings Company of Charlotte. Patrick always saw art and beauty in everything and understood that happiness can come easy, if you just let it. A hard working man, he had a great sense of adventure and wasn't afraid to live life to the fullest. Patrick loved his family, especially his daughter, Sage. Gone too soon, Patrick will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Family members include his father, Tony Gainey; his mother, Donna Morton (Ronald); his much loved daughter, Sage; brothers, Jonathan Gainey and Shawn Wilhoit; sisters, Christina Hodges (Michael), Amber Wilhoit and McKenzie Morton; his girlfriend, Amber Mounts; paternal grandmother, Elsie Gainey, and his maternal grandmother, Rosa Boyd. The family will receive friends Saturday evening, March 9 th from 6:00-8:00 PM at Whitley's Funeral Home. Funeral services to remember and celebrate the life of Patrick will begin at 2:00 PM Sunday, March 10 th in the funeral home chapel, conducted by Pastor Chris Massina. Burial will follow in Carolina Memorial Park. On-line condolences may be made to the family at

Patrick John Gainey, 28, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday evening, March 5, 2019, from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. Born March 21, 1990 in Cabarrus County, he was a son of Tony and Donna Boyd Gainey. He was preceded in death by his step mother, Wendy Gainey. Patrick was a 2008 graduate of A.L. Brown High and was a maintenance technician, working for M & L Holdings Company of Charlotte. Patrick always saw art and beauty in everything and understood that happiness can come easy, if you just let it. A hard working man, he had a great sense of adventure and wasn't afraid to live life to the fullest. Patrick loved his family, especially his daughter, Sage. Gone too soon, Patrick will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Family members include his father, Tony Gainey; his mother, Donna Morton (Ronald); his much loved daughter, Sage; brothers, Jonathan Gainey and Shawn Wilhoit; sisters, Christina Hodges (Michael), Amber Wilhoit and McKenzie Morton; his girlfriend, Amber Mounts; paternal grandmother, Elsie Gainey, and his maternal grandmother, Rosa Boyd. The family will receive friends Saturday evening, March 9 th from 6:00-8:00 PM at Whitley's Funeral Home. Funeral services to remember and celebrate the life of Patrick will begin at 2:00 PM Sunday, March 10 th in the funeral home chapel, conducted by Pastor Chris Massina. Burial will follow in Carolina Memorial Park. On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Whitley's Funeral Home

1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd

Kannapolis , NC 28083

(704) 933-2222 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Salisbury Post on Mar. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close