Service Information Lyerly Funeral Home 515 S. Main St. Salisbury , NC 28144

Patrick “Pat” J. Peeler of Rockwell went to be with our Lord on Thursday, June 20, 2019 after a brief and unexpected illness. He faced this battle with exceptional courage, grace and dignity. He was the son of the late Carr A. Peeler Sr. and the late Willie Mae (Bill) Peeler of Granite Quarry. He was preceded in death by his wife of 39 years, Mary Belle Peeler; son, David Rushing; and brothers, Carr A. Peeler, Jr. of Salisbury and John Peeler of Rockwell. He is survived by daughters, Patsy Johnson (Jay) and Denise Vickrey (Jim) of Salisbury; six grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; brothers, David Peeler of High Point and Robert “Bob” Peeler of Rockwell; and sister, Vivian Vess of Rockwell. Mr. Peeler retired from Norandal USA after 24 years as a truck driver. He received numerous Safe Driving Awards during his 36-year career including an award for driving one million miles accident free. He served in the United States Air Force for seven years during the Korean War and was a member of the American Legion. Mr. Peeler's favorite past times were watching an Atlanta Braves game on his patio, spending time in his yard, and the time he spent with his buddies at the Gas-N-Go in Granite Quarry. Service: A graveside service will be held at Brookhill Memorial Gardens in Rockwell on Monday, June 24 at 11 a.m. with his son-in-law, Rev. Jim Vickrey, officiating. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: PO Box 758517 Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Peeler family. Online condolences may be made at

