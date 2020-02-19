Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patsy Brown. View Sign Service Information Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home 1420 North Main St. China Grove , NC 28023 (704)-857-2401 Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Patsy Bracken Brown, age 83 of China Grove passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020 at her home. Patsy was born June 11, 1936 in Cabarrus County to the late Clyde Richard Bracken and Mary Esther Ball Bracken. Her husband of 36 years, Newell Brown also preceded her in death. Patsy spent her career in production in cotton textiles and retired from Cannon Mills. She was a faithful member of Grace Lutheran Church for many years. Patsy was an excellent cook and loved preparing wonderful meals for her family. She was an avid Atlanta Braves fan, loved reading novels and watching movies on both Hallmark and Lifetime channels. She loved her family dearly and her great-grandchildren "kept her young". Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Jedfrey Scot Hall, Charles Newell Brown, Jr. (Gena), and Ronald Brown. She also leaves behind her brother, Tommy Bracken (Nilsa) and sister, Linda Ruckart. Also surviving her are her grandchildren, Jennifer Gregg (Rocky), Austin Brown, Rachel Brown, Sydney Brown, Savannah Anderson and great-grandchildren, Austin Brown, Jr., Charlee Gregg and Rocky Gregg II. Graveside service for Patsy will be Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 11:00am at West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove officiated by Rev. Jerome Cloninger of Grace Lutheran Church. Kindly remember Patsy with memorials in her honor to Grace Lutheran Church, 3020 Grace Church Road, Salisbury, NC 28147. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.linn-honeycutt.com . Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Mrs. Brown. Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 19, 2020

