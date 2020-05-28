Patti Russell Boles, 64, of Salisbury, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020. She was born August 8, 1955, in Salisbury to the late Gilbert and Madge Brown Russell. She was a lifelong member of Christiana Lutheran Church in Salisbury. Mrs. Boles was a graduate of East Rowan High School, UNC-Charlotte where she received her Bachelors in Chemistry, and UNC-Greensboro where she received her Masters in Physics. She retired from Rowan Salisbury Schools where she taught Chemistry and Physics at East Rowan High School. Mrs. Boles is survived by her son, Weston Boles and wife, Angela, of Charlotte; daughter, Maggie Petrea and husband, Adam, of Rockwell; grandchildren Kynley and Bennett; sister, Judy Stoner of Salisbury; and aunt, Louise Crowther. There will be a private service for Mrs. Boles. Inurnment will be at Christiana Lutheran Church in Salisbury. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 200 Vesey Street, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10281. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Boles family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post from May 28 to Jun. 2, 2020.