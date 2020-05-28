Patti Russell Boles
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patti's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patti Russell Boles, 64, of Salisbury, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020. She was born August 8, 1955, in Salisbury to the late Gilbert and Madge Brown Russell. She was a lifelong member of Christiana Lutheran Church in Salisbury. Mrs. Boles was a graduate of East Rowan High School, UNC-Charlotte where she received her Bachelors in Chemistry, and UNC-Greensboro where she received her Masters in Physics. She retired from Rowan Salisbury Schools where she taught Chemistry and Physics at East Rowan High School. Mrs. Boles is survived by her son, Weston Boles and wife, Angela, of Charlotte; daughter, Maggie Petrea and husband, Adam, of Rockwell; grandchildren Kynley and Bennett; sister, Judy Stoner of Salisbury; and aunt, Louise Crowther. There will be a private service for Mrs. Boles. Inurnment will be at Christiana Lutheran Church in Salisbury. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 200 Vesey Street, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10281. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Boles family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post from May 28 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Powles Funeral Home, Inc.
913 West Main Street
Rockwell, NC 28138
(704) 279-7241
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved