Guest Book View Sign Service Information McLean Funeral Directors 515 North Central Avenue Belmont , NC 28012 (704)-825-5301 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM McLean Funeral Directors 515 North Central Avenue Belmont , NC 28012 View Map Funeral 2:00 PM McLean Funeral Directors 515 North Central Avenue Belmont , NC 28012 View Map



Patty Ann Merck "Nana" Hostetler went to be with her Heavenly Father, her Mom and Dad, her beautiful aunts and uncles and so many loved ones on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. She was born in Beckley, W.Va. to the late R.W. and Sarah Ann Merck. Oh the celebration they must be having in Heaven! Patty never ended a phone call without telling us she loved us, "Up to Heaven and down to Earth", she said it almost every time we talked. She was never in too big of a hurry to find out how she could help a friend or a stranger. She had a servant's heart and a quick sense of humor. She could also be a little bossy. Speaking of being the Boss, she almost never missed a day of work. She loved going to ArroChem, where she worked for 40 years as the Office Manager, in the family-owned business. She helped carry the company through many difficult times, but she most enjoyed walking around the plant, getting the mail, bringing lunch in just like clockwork, and most of all being with people. She worked up until the day she died and we know that is just the way she wanted it. She taught us about Jesus and love and forgiveness. It is the best gift that she could have ever given us. She attended Real Life Church in Lucia. She leaves behind Dave Hostetler Sr., of Mount Holly, who was the love of her life. The apple of her eye was her son, David Hostetler II (married to Wendy) of Belmont; and daughter, Kami McGuire of Charlotte. Her four grandchildren were her greatest joy! Her face would just light up when she saw Alex Hostetler (23), Brandon Hostetler (21), Mia McGuire (17) and Max McGuire (15). They were the center of her universe and these children knew what it meant to be loved unconditionally. She also loved deeply her four-legged fur baby, Kipper. She enjoyed many trips with the kids and grandkids – Disney, New York and the beach. Patty just loved to travel! The only thing she liked better than traveling was shopping. She'd start buying Christmas gifts in January and did not let up until Christmas Eve. She loved to have the family over for dinner on Sundays and with big spreads at Thanksgiving and Christmas. She'd always ask us at Thanksgiving to go around the table and say one thing we are thankful for… Thank God Patty was in our life – a loving wife, a super Mom, an amazing grandmother, a caring daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She will be greatly missed in all of our lives. Patty also leaves behind her younger sister, Nancy Merck Pickren, of St. Simons Island, Ga. Also Patty's nephews, Steve Simmons (married to Laurel) of Alexandria, Va. and Brian Simmons (married to Betsy) of Newark, Del. along with two great-nieces, Hana and Makena and a great-nephew, Joe survive her. Service & Visitation: Patty's funeral will be held this Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at McLean Funeral Home in Belmont. The family will be receiving friends at 1 o'clock and the funeral will start at 2 o'clock in McLean's Chapel. Following the funeral there will be a graveside service at Evergreen Cemetery in Belmont. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, Patty has requested donations be made to the Charlotte Rescue Mission. McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont is serving the Hostetler family. Published in Salisbury Post on Aug. 15, 2019

