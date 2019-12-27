Mr. Paul Smith Campbell, age 95 of Mooresville passed away on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 at Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis after a very brief illness. His loving family surrounded him. Paul was born April 27, 1924 in Iredell County to the late Wade Franklin Campbell and Willie Smith Campbell. His loving wife of 69 years, Helen Karriker Campbell preceded him in death in 2015 as well as his sister, Margaret Corriher. He was a very active member of Concordia Lutheran Church. Paul was a veteran of World War II where he served his country in the US Army, serving with an unwavering passion as a part of the 6th Armored Division. After his discharge, he continued his service in Army Reserve for 30 years as a Lt. Colonel. One of his most notable assignments was serving as a guard at the Nuremburg Trials. Paul was a graduate of NC State University as an engineer and spent his career working at Douglas Aircraft and White Bearings, both in Charlotte. He was a student of history and loved talking about history with everyone, especially stories and recounts from his service time in the War. Paul lived his life to serve. He had a servant's heart and would do anything to help anyone. He was a longtime Boy Scout Leader, was very active at his church, whether serving on the church council, teaching Sunday school – where for many, many years taught the 5th grade class. He and his wife prior to her death, served on many committees together and also participated with Meals on Wheels. They were both certified EMTs and helped their community any way they could. He and Helen were both a part of Corriher Grange where he remained active after her death. He had a tremendous love for his family and loved spending time with not only his children but also his precious grandchildren. Always giving, always serving others. Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Steven Campbell (Karen); and daughters, Jan Campbell Williams (Omar) and Lynne Campbell Bennett (Steve). He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Timothy Campbell, Nathan Craver, Stacy Draper, Natalie Runheim; and six great-grandchildren; along with his sisters, Lois Miller (Howard) and Daphne Robinson. Visitation and Service: A Memorial Service for Paul will be on Monday, Dec. 30, beginning at 3 p.m. at Concordia Lutheran Church, officiated by Rev. Ken Reed and Rev. Dr. Larry Bost with Inurnment in the Church Columbarium immediately following the service. Afterwards, the family will greet friends in the Church Fellowship Hall. Memorials: Kindly remember Paul with a memorial in his honor to Concordia Lutheran Church (Piano and Organ Fund), 185 Concordia Church Road, China Grove, NC 28023. Also, the family wishes to express their sincerest gratitude to Best of Care-Kannapolis and Tucker Hospice House for the exceptional care given to their Dad during his brief illness. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.linn-honeycutt.com. Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Mr. Campbell.
Published in Salisbury Post on Dec. 27, 2019