Mr. Paul David "Cooter" Correll, 74, of Hwy 601 South, died Monday, October 19, 2020, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem. He was born on February 18, 1946, in Lynchburg, Virginia, to the late Paul Weldon and Earlene Foster Correll. Cooter was owner and operator of Correll's Used Cars and Towing, where he had made many special friendships through the years. He had serviced multiple police agencies for over 39 years there. He was of the Baptist faith and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Cooter had a passion for old cars and began to restore and work on them at the age of 13. He also enjoyed his time as former president of the Piedmont C.A.R.S. Club. His main enjoyment was his family, camping and his dog, Sammy. He was a very loving husband, father, grandfather and friend and will be greatly missed. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Donnie Correll; and a special uncle, Howard Correll. Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Elaine Couch Correll of the home; two children, Davia Durham and Chuck Correll (Lisa) all of Mocksville; three grandchildren, Lindsay Miller (Joey), Emily Carter and Peyton Correll; three great-grandsons, Tanner Taylor, Garrett Taylor and Adam Miller; and a sister-in-law, Dianne Correll of Mocksville. A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, October 22, at Legion Memorial Park in Cooleemee, with Rev. Shelby Harbour and Rev. Brian Diggs officiating. Memorials may be considered for the Cooleemee VFW, P.O. Box 1186, Cooleemee, NC 27014. Online condolences may be made at www.eatonfuneralservice.com
.