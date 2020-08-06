1/1
Paul Douglas Hill
1949 - 2020
Paul Douglas Hill, 71, of Salisbury, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House. Mr. Hill was born July 29, 1949 in Cabarrus County to the late Earl Hill and Virginia Cook Poston. He attended Concord High School and worked at PPG in the Fiber Glass Department. He loved the beach and liked to be outdoors; playing golf, softball, fishing or hunting. Paul was a member of Rock Grove United Methodist Church in Salisbury. In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his brothers, Will Hill and Richard Hill. Mr. Hill is survived by his wife of 50 years, Dianne Fesperman Hill, whom he married March 29, 1970; son, Paul Douglas Hill, Jr. and wife Bonnie of Rockwell; two grandsons, Caleb Hill of Rockwell and Austin Hill and wife Savannah of Rockwell; one great-grandson, Wesley Hepler of Rockwell. He is also survived by his niece, Jennifer Ridgell and husband Chris of Granite Quarry. The family will greet friends and relatives on Thursday, August 6, 2020, from 1:30 pm - 2:30 pm at Powles Staton Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at 2:30 pm in the Powles Staton Funeral Home Chapel, Rockwell, NC. Burial will take place at Brookhill Memorial Gardens in Rockwell. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, is assisting the Hill family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Aug. 6, 2020.
Powles Funeral Home, Inc.
913 West Main Street
Rockwell, NC 28138
(704) 279-7241
