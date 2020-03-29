Paul E. Livengood, Sr. (Pops) of Salisbury passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, March 19, 2020. He was born February 15, 1938 to the late Robert and Beatrice Livengood. Pops served his country proudly in the U.S. Navy between April 1, 1955 and February 13, 1959 on the USS Saratoga. According to Pops, he was a Jack of all trades, Master of none. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Pops accepted Christ as his Saviour on December 29, 1972. He was a good and faithful servant that loved his Lord, his family and his friends. Preceding him in death was a brother Wayne, sister Ethel and 3 little Angels. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 60 years, Pearl Earnhardt Livengood, children Paul Jr. (Bridgette), Melody Foutz (Bobby), Billy (Scarlett), brothers Gary (Shirley), George (Pat) and sister Nancy, 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Memorials may be made to New Hope Baptist Church Building Fund, 830 Choate Road, Salisbury, NC. The Family would especially like to thank Liberty Commons Hospice of Thomasville and Lyerly's Funeral Home of Salisbury for their compassionate care during this time. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Livengood family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Mar. 29, 2020