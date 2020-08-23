1/1
Paul Edward Graham
1932 - 2020
Paul Edward Graham, 88, of Cleveland, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020 at Novant Health Rowan Regional Medical Center. Born February 2, 1932 in Rowan County he was a son of the late Claudia E. Heglar and Arthur C. Graham. He was educated in Rowan County schools. A veteran of the United States Army he served in Nuremburg, Germany from 1953-1955. He was employed with American Moistening and Grinnell Fire Protection Systems for 43 years. He was a lifetime member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church, serving on several committees including the Property Committee. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his only daughter, Sherry Paulette Graham Marlow; his sisters, Margaret, Mary, Beatrice and Ruby; brothers, James, Carl “Buddy”, Hubert, Roy, Leonard, Earnest and Cecil “Buck”; step-grandchildren, Grayson Morgan, Brandon Morgan and Steffi Poteat. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Gerald Ann Hamm Graham; son-in-law, Clyde Marlow, step-children, Greg Morgan (Melinda), Donna M. Beaver (Jerry), Sandy M. Matney (Randy), and Julie M. Poteat (Jeff); step-grandchildren, Stacy Lippard (Steve), Lisa White, Tyler Poteat and Scarlet Mason; and step-great-grandchildren, Chandler Lippard, Parker Lippard, Natalie Lippard, Andon Mason, Alaina Mason and Dawson Reece and sister-in-law, Nita Graham. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Elmcroft Nursing Care. Service: A graveside service will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at St. Luke's Lutheran Church Cemetery with Rev. Scott Swix officiating. Military Honors will be provided by the Rowan County Veterans Honor Guard. Memorial: Memorials may be made to St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 11020 NC Hwy 801, Mt. Ulla, NC 28125. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Graham family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Graveside service
11:00 AM
St. Luke's Lutheran Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury
1315 West Innes Street
Salisbury, NC 28144
(704) 633-2111
