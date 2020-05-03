Paul Eugene Black, Jr., 57, of East Spencer has taken the path to paradise on April 29, 2020. He passed away at his home residence that filled his life with so many great moments. He was born March 5, 1963, in Salisbury, to the late Paul E. Black, Sr. and Betty E. Black, both of East Spencer. Preceding him in death is his sister, Kimberly M. Black, December 13, 1999. After graduating from North Rowan High School, Spencer (in 1981), he attended and then graduated from NC A&T University, Greensboro in 1985, and he pledged with Phi Beta Sigma. Then he joins the U.S. Air Force, and became Sgt. Paul Black and was honorably discharged in 1989. Eventually, he settled in Jacksonville, Florida for many years, and work as an Assessment Specialist Case Manager with River Region Human Services. While there, he would earn his Masters degree in psychology. Later, he would return home to begin a new chapter in his life. He is also survived by his brothers; Barry K. Black (of the home) of East Spencer and Jonathan R. Black, Sr (LaToya) of Gastonia. Two wonderful nephews; Dwon N. Still (special friend Jasmine) of Thomasville and Jonathan Black, Jr. of Gastonia. Two beautiful nieces; Kira L. Still (of the home) of East Spencer and Sha'Hirah Black of Gastonia, and a grand-niece; Londyn Still of Thomasville. He is also survived by six aunts; Irene E. Corpening of East Spencer, Brenda B. (Johnny) Clark of Salisbury, Marketta E. Witherspoon (Donnie) of Salisbury, Irma Eller of Salisbury, Constance Offley Black of Fayetteville and Mary Walker Black of Salisbury, and has many cousins and friends who he had shared his life with…but one special cousin was Terri Nance who he would affectionately refer to as “Cuz”. Service: Private Service with committal will be held on, Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 9:00 a.m., at Hairston Funeral Home. Rev. James Milton, will officiate at the private service. Interment will follow at the US National Cemetery at 10:00 a.m. Due to the COVID-19 State of North Carolina mandate; only 10 persons or less are allowed to assemble at the interment. Hairston Funeral Home is serving the Black family with sincere compassion and exceptional service. Online condolences may be sent to; hairstonfh.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on May 3, 2020.