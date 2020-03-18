Guest Book View Sign Service Information Carolina Cremation Service P.O. Box 2185 Salisbury , NC 28145-2185 (704)-636-1515 Send Flowers Obituary

Paul Stephen Land Jr., 52, of Salisbury, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020 at his home in Salisbury. He was born July 17, 1967 in Salisbury, NC to Paul Stephen Land, Sr. and Marion Holshouser Wethington. Paul was a graduate of East Rowan High School, he was a Veteran of the United States Army; and worked as a Water Treatment Specialist for the Town of Cleveland. Paul enjoyed working in his yard, he loved his animals and loved working out. Paul was preceded in death by his wife, Tina Davis Land. In addition to his parents, Paul is survived by aunts, Nancy "Becky" Wagoner of Salisbury; Linda Holshouser Kanipe and husband Jerry of Salisbury, Ellen Holshouser Cluff and husband Barry of Durham. Paul is also survived by his first cousins who he was very close to. There will be a private graveside service at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Faithful Friends Animal Sanctuary 220 Grace Church Road, Salisbury, NC 28147. The Land family asks for your prayers during this difficult time as we grieve the loss of our loved ones. "Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted" Matthew 5:4 Carolina Cremation is honored to serve the Land family. Online condolences may be made at

