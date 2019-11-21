Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Lee Misenheimer. View Sign Service Information Powles Funeral Home, Inc. 913 West Main Street Rockwell , NC 28138 (704)-279-7241 Visitation 2:30 PM - 4:00 PM Powles Funeral Home, Inc. 913 West Main Street Rockwell , NC 28138 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Paul Lee Misenheimer, 75, of Salisbury, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019. He was born June 2, 1944, in Salisbury to the late A.N. "Jack" Misenheimer and Mabel Bost Misenheimer. Paul was a 1962 Graduate of East Rowan High School and retired as a truck driver from Bamby Bakery in Salisbury before going to work for Pepsi-Cola and retiring again from Universal Forest Products in 2011. Mr. Misenheimer served as a volunteer fireman with South Salisbury Fire Department serving in the early 1970s. He was a member of Gold Hill Wesleyan Church and enjoyed music, picking bluegrass, and going to different restaurants to listen to music. He was an avid dirt track racer in the late 1960s and early 1970s, racing the local tracks with Dale Earnhardt, Sr. in his car, the "Lapper." He always looked forward to his Tuesday and Thursday afternoons when he would spend time with his grandson, selecting a topic for discussion each time. In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his brother, Jack Misenheimer, Jr. He is survived by daughters, Tammy Lynn Misenheimer and husband, Keith, of Salisbury and Brenda Misenheimer Stone of Salisbury; grandson and special buddy, Baxter Heilig of Salisbury; sister, Velve Misenheimer of Salisbury; caregiver, Juanita Sifford of Rockwell; and wife Shirley Misenheimer of Salisbury. The family will greet friends and relatives on Sunday, November 24, 2019, from 2:30 PM until 4:00 PM at Powles Staton Funeral Home, Rockwell. A private funeral service will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Liberty Volunteer Fire Department, 135 St. Matthew's Church Road, Salisbury, NC 28146. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Misenheimer family. Online condolences may be made at

