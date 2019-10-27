Mr. Paul Levonne Oglesby 78, passed away Saturday October 19, 2019 at his residence. He was born October 6, 1941 in Rowan Co. to the late Paul Oglesby and Cora Gillis Oglesby. He was a graduate of Dunbar High School, East Spencer he attended NC A&T State University before enlisting in the United States Army where he served as a LT. during the Vietnam and Korean wars. His accolades include the Vietnam Service Medal, Expert Rifleman, Expert Marksman and Good Conduct Medals. After his discharge, he worked for Norfolk Southern Railroad as a locomotive engineer. There, he was an active member of the Smart Union, formerly known as the United Transportation Union(UTU). He retired early in 1995 due to a service related injury. The discipline and patriotism he learned in the Army never left him, as friends and family will attest. Paul was a brave and loyal soldier, as well as a patient and loving father and grandfather. He was known for quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. He also had a passion for children, being an avid monthly contributor to the St. Jude's Childrens Hospital for many years. As a proud honored veteran, he was a member of the local chapter of the Disabled American Veterans(DAV). He also enjoyed sports, music, history, and had a green thumb with plants which he grew under his loving and nuturing care. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Phillip Oglesby, Sr. and Perman Oglesby, Sr. He leaves precious and loving memories to his children, Paul Oglesby, II, Vivian Oglesby-Beddows, Paulette Oglesby, Shauna Oglesby, Krista Oglesby, Adam Oglesby, loving sister, Barbara Warren, Ten Grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Arrangements: Services will be held on Tuesday October 29, 2019 at the A.R. Kelsey Memorial Chapel, Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. Visitation at 10:30 am and Funeral at 11:30 am Military Rites and Burial to follow at Salisbury National Cemetery 501 Statesville Blvd. Reverend Jerry Miller, I Officiating. Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the family and online condolences may be sent to nobleandkelsey.com
Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 27, 2019