1/1
Paul Matlock
1929 - 2020
Paul James Matlock died on December 1, 2020 at Autumn Care of Statesville from complications from COVID-19. Paul was born on September 10, 1929 in Alexander County and was the son of the late Bannie Matlock and Marie Bowles Matlock. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Katrina Murph Matlock on Sept. 29, 2013 and his brother, Clyde Matlock. He began Matlock's Used Parts in 1946 and worked there until his retirement in 1994. Even after retirement, he enjoyed going to auto auctions with his son and working on antique cars. He was a member of South River United Methodist Church. He is survived by his son, Jeff Matlock (Jan) of Woodleaf, two grandchildren, Amanda Matlock Moncrieff (Tanner) of Mocksville and Dale Matlock of Granite Falls, and a sister-in-law, Betty York (Franklin) of Woodleaf. Service: A Funeral Service will be held Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 at 2:00 pm at South River United Methodist Church in Woodleaf with Rev. AJ Moore and Tim Kelty officiating. The service will also be broadcast on the radio frequency that is used for the regular services. The family asks that masks be worn, and that social distance is observed. Mr. Matlock will Lie in State on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Nicholson Funeral Home from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm. Memorial: Memorials may be given to Africa Inland Mission, Attn: Receipting, PO Box 3611, Peachtree City, GA 30269 or to the Gordon Hospice House, 2341 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625. Online condolences may be left at www.nicholsonfunerals.com.

Published in Salisbury Post from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Funeral service
02:00 PM
South River United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Nicholson Funeral Home
135 Front Street
Statesville, NC 28677-5851
(704) 872-5287
