Mr. Paul Owen Richards, Jr., 68, passed away Monday, November 25, 2019, at his home in China Grove. Mr. Richards was born July 17, 1951 in Omaha, NE. He was a son of the late Paul Owen Richards, Sr. and Marita Gibson Richards. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and recently became an amateur HAM radio operator. Paul was always known to be "fine as frog hair". In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Keith Shue; granddaughter, Jennifer Ervin; and a sister, Melissa King. Mr. Richards is survived by his wife, Judy Shue Richards; three children, Michael Ervin of China Grove, Sherry E. Stone of Concord and Johnny Love of Faith; sister, Joni Hartless of Ohio; six grandchildren, Justin Ervin, Jordan Love, Travis Allen, Kayla Mickey, Aaron Ervin and Heather Ervin; and five great grandchildren. Remembrances may be sent to the family online at www.ladysfuneralhome.com. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family of Mr. Richards.
Published in Salisbury Post on Nov. 27, 2019