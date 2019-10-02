Rev. Paul Timothy Titus, 88, of Spencer, NC passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Novant Health Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House in Salisbury. Born February 9, 1931 in Iowa he was a son of the late Walter Titus and Ida Titus. He was a church pastor and a member of Trinity Wesleyan Church. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son, Kevin Titus on January 10, 2012 and a son-in-law, Mike Overcash. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 62 years, Betty Pace Titus whom he married June 15, 1957; sons, Bryan Titus (Lynne) of Greer, SC and Billy Allen of Salisbury; daughter, Denise Overcash of Spencer; sister, Dorothy Underwood of Summerville, IN; grandchildren, Jason Overcash (Eadda), Chris Overcash, Brittany Titus Cook (Matt) and Jordan Titus; and a great- grandchild, Cayson Overcash. The family will receive friends 1-2PM Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Trinity Wesleyan Church. A memorial service will follow at 2 PM with Rev. Jerry Lumston, District Superintendent of West District , and Rev. Randy Addison officiating. Memorials may be made to Trinity Wesleyan Church, 2200 Mooresville Road, Salisbury, NC 28147. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Titus family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 2, 2019