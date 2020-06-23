Robert Paul Troutman, age 90, was called to his heavenly home on Friday, June 19, 2020. Paul was born June 14, 1930, in Cabarrus County, as the 6th of 8 children of the late Theo Clyde Troutman, Sr. and Addie Wagoner Troutman. He attended Richfield High School where he played many sports, including tennis and baseball. After high school, he farmed with his father for several years before working at Cannon Mills in Kannapolis. In June 1962, Paul began working at Collins & Aikman in Albemarle where he retired in 1992 after thirty years. Paul met the love of his life, Jean Lowder, in July, 1947, when Jean and her mother went to pick peaches at The Troutman Farm. Their lives changed forever that day, and they were married on August 12, 1950, at New Bethel Lutheran Church, Stanly County. They made their home in Gold Hill and raised four children. This August would have marked 70 wonderful years together. Paul was an avid sportsman and loved to hunt. He enjoyed the comradery and competition of the Collins & Aikman and Gold Hill Wesleyan Church softball teams. As the years progressed, Paul's position as pitcher on the church team slowly evolved into coach and leader that his teammates admired and looked up to. Paul enjoyed playing softball until the age of 74. Paul was a lifelong member of Gold Hill Wesleyan Church and served as Vice Chairman of the Board. He enjoyed welcoming newcomers and making new friends. For over 50 years his dedication as Song Leader united the church through music. But most inspirational of all were Paul's Sunday morning worship service duets with his wife, Jean. Everyone loved being around Paul. He never met a stranger. He had a smile for everyone he met and was embraced by all who knew him. He was always happy and jovial, and his storytelling skills of his youthful mischievous days captivated many audiences and connected him to his listeners. Paul was a devoted husband and father and his greatest pleasure came from spending time with his family. His grandchildren added a very special chapter to his life, and he cherished every moment with them. From family vacations at the beach to grandchildren sporting events, Paul was always game for an adventure. His loving and caring environment and strong moral values created a strong foundation that helped shape the lives of his children and grandchildren. Paul enjoyed being outside. As he grew older, he would sit for hours watching the martins build nests in the gourds that he had grown and hung. Shortly after retiring in 1992, Paul decided retirement was not for him, so he took up a new hobby—lawn maintenance! He enjoyed providing this service to others until 2013 at the age of 83, when his health began declining. He shared his life with numerous canine companions. He was comforted in his final years with the devoted companionship of his beloved cat “Lady”, who was always by his side. In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his brothers Theo Clyde Troutman, Jr., Dewey Troutman, and Hoover Troutman; sisters Evelyn T. Remeta, Margie T. Hill and Rachel Troutman; beloved grandson, Taylor Andrew Troutman; and step granddaughter, Lori Terrell. Paul is survived by his wife, Jean Lowder Troutman; sister, Gladys T. Eagle; son Robert Andrew Troutman of Silverthorne, Colorado; daughters Elaine T. Duffell, Denise T. Blackwelder and husband, Fred; Arlene T. Conger and husband, Lyn, of Charlotte; grandchildren Amanda Blackwelder Parris and husband, Justin; Jacob Lyn Conger of Philadelphia; and Joshua Bond Conger and fiancé Anna Jenkins of Charlotte; and step grandson Michael Lee David of Huntington Beach, California. The family is appreciative of the compassionate and loving care provided to Paul by the skilled nursing staff at Trinity Oaks, Salisbury, NC, during his final years. Arrangements: A visitation and funeral service will be held at Gold Hill Wesleyan Church Family Life Center, 830 Liberty Road, Gold Hill, NC, on Friday, June 26, 2020. Visitation will be from 1:00-2:00 pm, followed by a funeral service at 2:00 pm, with the Reverend Mark Loman officiating. A private graveside service will immediately follow. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Gold Hill Wesleyan Church Building Fund, PO Box 286, Gold Hill, NC 28071. Arrangements are being handled by Powles Staton Funeral Home, Rockwell, N.C. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jun. 23, 2020.