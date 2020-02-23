Paula Rose Bonn Malatesta, 72, of Troutman, NC passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the Gordon Hospice House. Born April 28, 1947 in Jersey City, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Rose Testori Bonn and Arther Bonn. She was an artist and a art teacher in New Jersey, and collaborated with many private groups and schools to make intricate costumes and scenery for plays and stage performances. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a daughter, Jill Ann Malatesta. Paula is survived by her husband, Robert Joseph Malatesta, two daughters: Alicia Malatesta of Troutman, NC, Brittany Malatesta of Salisbury; a son, Donald Malatesta of Troutman, NC; a grandson, Benicio of Troutman, NC and a cousin Gus Speil of California. The family will have a receiving of friends and service Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM in the chapel at Troutman Funeral Home. Troutman Funeral Home of Troutman, North Carolina is assisting the family, on-line condolences may be made at www.troutmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 23, 2020