Pauline ‘Polly' Corriher McLaughlin age 95 died peacefully Monday, March 18, 2019 at her home in Raleigh. Polly was born on July 20, 1923 to the late Harvey Franklin and Cora Overcash Corriher. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sisters Helen Harrison and Mabel Riggsbee and her brothers Harry, Stanley, Clyde, Jim and Joe Corriher. Polly graduated from Catawba College (University) with a degree in Home Economics and briefly taught high school home economics. She married Foil W. McLaughlin in June 1948 and became a homemaker and soon a loving, caring and nurturing mother. Polly was known for her love of cooking, her passion for all flowers, especially daylilies, affinity for bird watching especially blue birds and her 55 year interest in NC Pottery. She will be loved, remembered, and missed by all who have known her. In addition to her parents and siblings, she was predeceased by her husband Foil and sons Dan and Foil Jr. In addition to her sister-in-law Pat Corriher of China Grove and many nieces and nephews, she is survived by her three daughters, Harriet Janes (Frank), Ellen Martin and Rachel McLaughlin; her grandchildren Mike Janes (Natalie), Will and Matt McLaughlin, and her two great granddaughters Olivia and Zoey Janes all of Raleigh. The family also wishes to express their special thanks to everyone who cared for Polly especially Gloria Steward, Desiree Grant and Benita Henderson. Visitation & Service: The family will receive friends Friday, March 22, from 7 until 9 p.m. at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 300 Saint Mary's St., Raleigh, NC. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 23 at 1 p.m. at Concordia Lutheran Church, 185 Concordia Church Rd., China Grove, NC. Burial will follow at Concordia Lutheran Cemetery followed by a gathering with the family in the church fellowship hall. Memorials: Flowers are welcome and donations may be made to the NC Pottery Center 233 East Avenue PO Box 531, Seagrove, NC 27341. Arrangements are by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home of Raleigh and Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home of China Grove.

300 Saint Mary's Street

Raleigh , NC 27605

