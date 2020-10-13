Pauline Tutterow Blackwelder Edgison-Davenport, 83, of Granite Quarry, passed away peacefully at her home October 12, 2020 on her 83rd birthday, under the care of Novant Health Hospice. She was born on October 12, 1937 in Cabarrus County to the late James Harvey and Evelyn Pauline Tutterow. Pauline was a graduate of China Grove High School, she retired from the Meadows of Rockwell. She was a lifetime member of First Baptist Church of Rockwell, member of the Ladies Friendship Class, and sang in the choir. She enjoyed playing piano and never missed watching a UNC or Carolina Panthers football game. She loved spending time with her family and friends, seasonal decorating, cooking and enjoyed many years she spent at the beach camping with her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death her husbands, John Victor Blackwelder and Chester Davenport; daughter, Terri Edgison-Taylor; and brother, Harvey Lee Tutterow. Pauline is survived by her daughters, Teresa Blackwelder Cress and husband Kim of Granite Quarry, and Terina Edgison Barger and husband Chad of Granite Quarry; son, Clyde Lance “Lanny” Edgison Jr. of Tarpon Springs, FL; grandson, Brandon Earnhardt; granddaughters, Brittany Earnhardt, and Lauren Britt and husband Alex; great-grandson, River Martin; great-granddaughters, Raina Austin, Raelyn Martin, and Kannon Britt. Pauline will be fondly remembered by her family and friends as a loving mother, grandmother, friend, and neighbor. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Novant Health Hospice Care and the Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House for their abundance of support and care. A special thank you to Dr. David Caron of Granite Quarry Novant Health. Due to Covid restrictions, there will be no visitation. Service: A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday October 15, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Rockwell with Pastor Matthew Laughter officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Memorial: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Rockwell, P.O.Box 756, Rockwell, NC 28138. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Davenport family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com
