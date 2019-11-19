Pearl Elizabeth Carr Clawson, 70, daughter of the late James Samuel Carr and Catherine Chambers, peacefully entered into eternal rest on Nov. 17, 2019 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center in Salisbury. Pearl attended Rowan County Schools. She was retired from FDY Food Service (Livingston College), Salisbury. She was preceded in death by her daughter Kimberly D. Carr; son Nicholas L. Leggette; siblings Willie (OT) Chambers, James Samuel Carr, Nathaniel Carr, Vernon Carr, Joseph Alexander, Vera Bellamy, Ruth Sutton, Naomi Hyde, and Margaret Holmes. Pearl leaves to cherish her memory sons James Carr (Gloria) of Charlotte, and Marvin Jackson of Salisbury; daughter Karen Adams of Charlotte; brothers John F. Carr (Bathsheba) of Concord, Buster R. Alexander (Yolanda) of Salisbury; sister Cheryl Kerns of Salisbury; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Arrangements: Funeral services will be Friday, Nov. 22, at 12:30 p.m., at Fairview Heights Baptist Church and burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to service. Rowan Funeral Service is assisting the Clawson/Carr Family.
Published in Salisbury Post from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019