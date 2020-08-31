Pearl Earnhardt Livengood, 77, of Salisbury passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 22, 2020. She was born December 5, 1942 to the late Henry and Ruby Earnhardt. Mom loved the Lord and accepted Christ as her Saviour in 1972. She was a good and faithful servant and was a witness to many. She loved her Lord, her family and friends. We take comfort in knowing that Mom is now rejoicing with her Saviour and walking the streets of gold with Daddy. She retired from the Rowan Salisbury School food service where she managed Hanford Dole Elementary and then Faith Elementary. She loved those children! Preceding her in death was her loving husband of 60 years, Paul Livengood, Sr., a brother Raven Earnhardt, a sister Margaret Landreth and 3 little angels. Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Paul Jr. (Bridgette), Melody Foutz (Bobby), Billy (Scarlett), sister “Cookie” Shepherd (Lee), brother Tommy, grandchildren: Daniel Foutz, Levi Livengood (Amber), Jon Foutz (Jessica), Tabitha Semple (David), Timothy Livengood, Ethan Livengood (Janise), Kaylene Livengood, Maegan Livengood, Cameron Livengood (Madison), Emma Livengood; great children: Alex, ShyAnna, Dominik, Lily, Jaylee, River, Jackson, Risden, Raiden & Brenton, sister-in-law Judy Earnhardt and numerous nieces and nephews. There will be a small family service to honor Mom in the coming days. The family would like to thank Lyerly Funeral home for their care during this time. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Livengood family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com
.