Mrs. Pearl Phillips Shatterly passed away at home, on Saturday afternoon, February 8, 2020, at 101 years of age. She was born March 28, 1918, in Robbins, NC, to the late George Bracket Phillips and Martha Kennedy Phillips. She was married to the late Ralph R. Shatterly for 54 years. She was the oldest member of the First Baptist Church of Yanceyville, NC. She retired from the textile industry after a number of years. Mrs. Shatterly was a very humble and devout Christian. She loved to cook and liked to share what she prepared. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. One of her favorite things to do was reading. She is survived by daughter, Carolyn S. Shatterly of Danville, VA and sons Ralph E. Shatterly (Sharon) of Salisbury, NC and David Shatterly of the home. Grandchildren, Julie Shatterly (Lee Tuttle), Jill Shatterly (Stephen Hartzell), Jake Shatterly and John Shatterly. Great-grandchildren, Amelia May Tuttle, Chris Tuttle, Luke Shatterly and Sophia Hartzell. Step Great-grandchildren, Noah Hartzell and Eiley Hartzell. The family will receive friends 6:00pm till 7:30pm Monday, February 10, 2020 at Harrelson Funeral Services and other times at the home. Funeral Services will be held 1:00pm Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at First Baptist Church by the Rev. Stanley Hare. Interment will follow at Friendship United Methodist Church Cemetery in Burlington, NC. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 378 West Church Street, Yanceyville, NC 27379 Harrelson Funeral Services is privilege to be serving the Shatterly Family.

