Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pearl Tribby. View Sign Service Information Lady's Funeral Home 268 North Cannon Boulevard Kannapolis , NC 28083 (704)-933-2131 Visitation 1:00 PM - 1:45 PM Lady's Funeral Home 268 North Cannon Boulevard Kannapolis , NC 28083 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Lady's Funeral Home 268 North Cannon Boulevard Kannapolis , NC 28083 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ms. Pearl Dooley Planck Tribby, 91, passed away Monday, August 26, 2019, at her home. A funeral service is scheduled for 2:00 pm Friday in Lady's Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Dr. Mark Mabry will officiate. Interment will follow at Carolina Memorial Park in Kannapolis. The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 pm Friday prior to the service. Ms. Tribby was born April 6, 1928 in Fleming County, KY. She was a daughter of the late William Armstrong Planck and Cora Belle Overley Planck. She retired from National Linen Service after 28 years of employment. Ms. Tribby is survived by two daughters, Patricia Lynn Tribby Johnson and husband Johnny of China Grove and Edith Darlene Tribby Choe and husband Hong of Land O' Lakes, FL; three sisters, Myrtle May Tribby of Flemingsburg, KY, Lou Ellen Story of Vandalia, OH and Sudie Ruggles of Hillsboro, OH; four grandchildren, Melissa Lynn Johnson Moser and husband Corvey, Steven Isaac Johnson and wife Jennifer, Kevin Lane Choe and wife Lisa and Keith Patrick Choe and wife Tina; eight great-grandchildren, Jacob Tribby Choe, Joshua Avery Choe, Kyle Ebin Choe, Jayden Morgan Moser, Joshua Caleb Moser, John Caelan Johnson, Jasmine Abigael Johnson and Jessica Kaeley Johnson. Memorials may be made to Second Presbyterian Church, 1578 Dale Earnhardt Boulevard, Kannapolis, NC 28083. Remembrances may be sent to the family online at

Ms. Pearl Dooley Planck Tribby, 91, passed away Monday, August 26, 2019, at her home. A funeral service is scheduled for 2:00 pm Friday in Lady's Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Dr. Mark Mabry will officiate. Interment will follow at Carolina Memorial Park in Kannapolis. The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 pm Friday prior to the service. Ms. Tribby was born April 6, 1928 in Fleming County, KY. She was a daughter of the late William Armstrong Planck and Cora Belle Overley Planck. She retired from National Linen Service after 28 years of employment. Ms. Tribby is survived by two daughters, Patricia Lynn Tribby Johnson and husband Johnny of China Grove and Edith Darlene Tribby Choe and husband Hong of Land O' Lakes, FL; three sisters, Myrtle May Tribby of Flemingsburg, KY, Lou Ellen Story of Vandalia, OH and Sudie Ruggles of Hillsboro, OH; four grandchildren, Melissa Lynn Johnson Moser and husband Corvey, Steven Isaac Johnson and wife Jennifer, Kevin Lane Choe and wife Lisa and Keith Patrick Choe and wife Tina; eight great-grandchildren, Jacob Tribby Choe, Joshua Avery Choe, Kyle Ebin Choe, Jayden Morgan Moser, Joshua Caleb Moser, John Caelan Johnson, Jasmine Abigael Johnson and Jessica Kaeley Johnson. Memorials may be made to Second Presbyterian Church, 1578 Dale Earnhardt Boulevard, Kannapolis, NC 28083. Remembrances may be sent to the family online at www.ladysfuneralhome.com . Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family of Ms. Tribby. Published in Salisbury Post on Aug. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close