Peggy Bailey Parrish, 84, of Rockwell, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Autumn Care of Salisbury. Born July 26, 1934 in Rowan County, she was the daughter of Helen Fisher Bailey and Stafford Raymond “S.R.” Bailey. Mrs. Parrish was educated in the Salisbury schools and graduated from Boyden High School. She was employed for Southern Bell as a switchboard operator, Salisbury Florist and A.C.P. (A Country Place). Mrs. Parrish was member of the First United Church of Christ. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold “Bubba” Parrish on March 5, 2007 and a brother and sister. Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Michael Parrish (Sheila) of Spencer and Gary Parrish (Tracy) of Rockwell; grandchildren, Brandon Parrish and wife Katie of Salisbury, Kristin Parrish (Zach Elliott) of Rockwell, Wesley Parrish of Rockwell and Brittany Parrish of Rockwell and fiancé Casey Stiller; and great-grandchild, Hadley Elliott. Visitation & Service: The family will receive friends from 9-10 a.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Summersett Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 10 a.m. at Summersett Memorial Chapel with Rev. Mike Robinson, minister of Landmark Church officiating. Interment will follow at the Salisbury VA National Cemetery. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Parrish family. Online condolences may be made at

