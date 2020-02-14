Peggy Adams Hammond , 88, of Concord, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Five Oaks Manor in Concord, NC. She was born October 31, 1931 in Stanly County to Lake and Diana Fraley Adams. Peggy enjoyed to read and crochet, was a member of Church of God and loved attending church at Five Oaks Manor. In addition to her parents, Peggy was preceded in death by her son, Charles Robert Howard, brother, CV Adams, sister, Novillian Koontz, granddaughter, Tara Michelle Brown. Peggy is survived by her two sons, Randy (Donna) Hammond of Concord, NC, Ned L. Howard of Eutaville, SC; daughter, Angela (J.C.) Leatherman of Woodleaf, NC; grandson, Travis Brown of Faith, NC; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. The family will greet friends and relatives on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, 12:00 pm - 12:45 pm at Powles Staton Funeral Home, Rockwell, NC The funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, February 15, 2020, in the Powles Staton Funeral Home, Rockwell, NC. Burial will take place in the Brookhill Memorial Gardens. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Hammond family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 14, 2020