Peggy Hayes Holt
Mrs. Peggy Hayes Holt, 69, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. Born October 10, 1950 in Cabarrus County, she was the daughter of the late Major Mobley and Betty Hayes Mobley. Mrs. Holt was educated in the Rowan County Public School System and attended community college. She was a retired Machinist with Phillip Morris. Mrs. Holt was a member of Sills Creek AME Zion Church where she was served on the Usher Board, Layman Board, and was a Sunday School teacher. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Erica Holt and brother, Major Mobley. Loving memories are left with her husband of 48 years, Johnny W. Holt of the home; daughter, Chrureka Holt Borden (John Eric) of Kannapolis; brother, William Davis of California; sister, Ann Davis, of Concord; 2 grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Arrangements: Public viewing will be Wednesday, June 24, 2020, 2:00pm to 5:00 pm at the Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be Thursday, June 25, 2020, 11:30 am, at Sills Creek AME Zion Church. Interment will follow in the Church Cemetery. Reverend Karen Miller, Pastor, officiating. Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home Inc. is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to nobleandkelsey.com.

Published in Salisbury Post from Jun. 21 to Jun. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Noble & Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Salisbury
223 E. Fisher Street
Salisbury, NC 28144
704-636-2711
