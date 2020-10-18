Peggy Jacobs, 75, of Salisbury passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. Born in Rowan County on June 17, 1945 she was the daughter of the late Glen Robert Poplin and the late Margaret Elizabeth Gray Poplin. Peggy was a homemaker and also worked as a spooler in the textile industry. She was a Baptist by faith. In addition to her parents she was preceeded in death by her husband of 53 years Richard Thomas Jacobs. Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Sue Trexler (David) of Salisbury, Barbara Burris (Tony) of Salisbury, Richard Jacobs of Salisbury, Carol Kimrey (James) of Albemarle, and Tony Jacobs of Salisbury; brothers, Freddie Poplin of Salisbury, Larry Curlee of Salisbury and William “Doug” Poplin of Montgomery county, sisters, Paulette Matthews of Salisbury and Carolyn Church of Salisbury, 8 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Service: Visitation will be from 2:30-3:00 pm Monday, October 19, 2020 at Miller Cemetery, 5435 Wildwood Drive, Salisbury, NC 28146, with graveside to follow at 3:00 pm with the Rev. David Trexler officiating. Lyerly Funeral Home is assisting the Jacob family with funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com
.