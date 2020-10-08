1/1
Peggy Joan Wagner Steele
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peggy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peggy Joan Wagner Steele (Everyone knew her as Joan [pronounced as JoAnn] Steele) of Cleveland, North Carolina want to be with her Lord and Savior on October 7, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on April 10, 1938 in Woodleaf, North Carolina. She was a daughter of the late Roland and Margaret Wagner. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son Michael Harris Steele in 2013. In 1955 she married William Locke Steele and she became an active member of Third Creek Presbyterian Church. Joan loved teaching Sunday school, singing in the choir, playing the piano and working with youth when she was able. Joan started her career working for Dr. John Rosser in Statesville but then left the job to take care of her children at home. When her children were older, she then was offered and took the position as the first woman clerk of the Cleveland Post Office. After several years, the Postmaster retired and Joan was offered the Postmaster position where she served for five years and then transferred to the Cooleemee Post Office. She served there until her retirement in 1998. During the time her boys were in school, Joan served as Den Mother for the Cub Scouts, Band Boosters mother for her son‘s and also assisted her sons in all endeavors including two of them earning their Eagle Scout awards. She was also very supportive of her sons as one graduated from diesel mechanic school and worked as a diesel mechanic for Freightliner and her other two son served and retired from the military. Joan loved her family and the time spent with them. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband Locke Steele; sons, Gary Steele (Liz), Tommy Steele (Kim); five grandchildren, Jeremy Steele (Bernadette), Christy Steele (Tim Lindsley), Corbin, Bo Stikeleather (Heather), Bethy Worley (Zack); brothers James "Wandle" Wagner (Sharon), Chris "C.R. Wagner (Sue) and 7 great grandchildren. Services and visitation: Visitation will be October 10, 2020, from 1:00pm to 3:00pm followed by funeral service at 3:00pm, at Third Creek Presbyterian Church, Cleveland, North Carolina and Lay Minister Jerry Blankenship and Rev. William (Bill) Gramley officiating. A small family scatter garden service will follow at a time to be determined. Memorials in Lieu of flowers may be made to third Creek Presbyterian Church 2055 Third Creek Church Rd., Cleveland, NC 27013. Lyerly Funeral Home is assisting the Steele family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Third Creek Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Third Creek Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lyerly Funeral Home
515 S. Main St.
Salisbury, NC 28144
704-633-9031
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 7, 2020
Locke and Family so sorry for your loss.My thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Linda Messick
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved