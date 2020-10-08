Peggy Joan Wagner Steele (Everyone knew her as Joan [pronounced as JoAnn] Steele) of Cleveland, North Carolina want to be with her Lord and Savior on October 7, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on April 10, 1938 in Woodleaf, North Carolina. She was a daughter of the late Roland and Margaret Wagner. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son Michael Harris Steele in 2013. In 1955 she married William Locke Steele and she became an active member of Third Creek Presbyterian Church. Joan loved teaching Sunday school, singing in the choir, playing the piano and working with youth when she was able. Joan started her career working for Dr. John Rosser in Statesville but then left the job to take care of her children at home. When her children were older, she then was offered and took the position as the first woman clerk of the Cleveland Post Office. After several years, the Postmaster retired and Joan was offered the Postmaster position where she served for five years and then transferred to the Cooleemee Post Office. She served there until her retirement in 1998. During the time her boys were in school, Joan served as Den Mother for the Cub Scouts, Band Boosters mother for her son‘s and also assisted her sons in all endeavors including two of them earning their Eagle Scout awards. She was also very supportive of her sons as one graduated from diesel mechanic school and worked as a diesel mechanic for Freightliner and her other two son served and retired from the military. Joan loved her family and the time spent with them. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband Locke Steele; sons, Gary Steele (Liz), Tommy Steele (Kim); five grandchildren, Jeremy Steele (Bernadette), Christy Steele (Tim Lindsley), Corbin, Bo Stikeleather (Heather), Bethy Worley (Zack); brothers James "Wandle" Wagner (Sharon), Chris "C.R. Wagner (Sue) and 7 great grandchildren. Services and visitation: Visitation will be October 10, 2020, from 1:00pm to 3:00pm followed by funeral service at 3:00pm, at Third Creek Presbyterian Church, Cleveland, North Carolina and Lay Minister Jerry Blankenship and Rev. William (Bill) Gramley officiating. A small family scatter garden service will follow at a time to be determined. Memorials in Lieu of flowers may be made to third Creek Presbyterian Church 2055 Third Creek Church Rd., Cleveland, NC 27013. Lyerly Funeral Home is assisting the Steele family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com
