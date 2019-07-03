Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peggy Lucille Ammons. View Sign Service Information Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083 (704)-933-2222 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083 View Map Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Peggy Lucille Ammons passed away on Monday July 1, 2019. Peggy was born in Cabarrus County on October 7, 1942 to Lillian Waller Clarke and Grady Waller. She worked in Cannon Mills for thirty years where she met her future husband. She married her husband Boyd Davis Ammons in 1966 and they enjoyed 34 years of marriage. Peggy was a loving and caring mother to her daughter Angela Woodie and her husband Duane. In 1980 Peggy became a grandmother for the first time. She has three grandchildren who love and adore her, Amber Levi and her husband Dean, Heather Royal and her husband Brent and Hunter Woodie. The light of her life were her great grandchildren whom she loved with every bit of her heart, Hallie and Branson Furr, Curtis, Grady, Eli and Azalee Royal. Along with working at Cannon Mills, Peggy worked with her grandparents at The Flower Shop in Kannapolis and later became the owner where she worked with her sisters. In 2002 Peggy joined the Bass Pro Shops team where she worked for 17 years until her passing. She received Associate of the month 3 times during her employment with Bass Pro. She was known for her love of Elvis and fun trips to the movies with the grandkids. Her love and kindness will be remembered by all those that cherish her memory. Along with her daughter and grandchildren those left to cherish her memory are her two sisters, Wilma Moore, Karen Moore, her brother Sony Wilson and wife Jean, her brother in-law Victor Roseman and numerous nieces and nephews. Peggy is preceded in death by her grandparents, her Mother and stepfather Lillian and Cecil Clarke and father Grady Waller, husband Boyd Davis Ammons, sister Jerry Diane Roseman and niece Susan Roseman Allman. Family will receive family and friends at Whitley's Funeral Home on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 1:00 to 2:00 PM with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 2:00 PM in Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Carolina Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of Cabarrus County. Online condolences may be left

