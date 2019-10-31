Peggy Osborne Austin, 87, of Kannapolis, passed away, Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at her home. She was born September 5, 1932 in Rowan County to the late James Osborne and Margaret Cooper Osborne. Peggy played basketball in high school after graduation she worked for Cannon Mills and after retirement from Cannon Mills, she went to work for Rowan County School System. She loved watching sports on television and never missed a Braves game. She was preceded in death by her husband Otis “Peewee” Austin, Daughter, Blenda Carol Galloway, and Grand Daughter, Tina Diane Brown. Those left to cherish her memory, Great granddaughter, Sarah Smith, one sister, Jolene “Sis” Griffin, niece, Ann, and son in law, Larry Galloway. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 31, 2019