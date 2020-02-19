Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peggy Simpson. View Sign Service Information Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home 1420 North Main St. China Grove , NC 28023 (704)-857-2401 Visitation 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Narthex of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Salisbury Funeral service 3:00 PM in the Sanctuary Burial Following Services Church Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Peggy Wallace Simpson, age 84 passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Compass (Magnolia Gardens) Health. Peggy was born April 15, 1935 in Davidson County to the late Harold Wallace and Elgie Belle Suggs Wallace. Her husband of 51 years, Charles Preston Simpson, Jr. preceded her in death. She was a faithful, longtime member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Salisbury. She spent her early career raising and caring for her family as a homemaker and working alongside her husband on the dairy farm. She was an excellent seamstress and made all her children's clothing along with all the Barbie clothing for her daughters. She had a great love for gardening and canning of what she had grown. Peggy was an amazing cook and loved preparing wonderful meals for her family. For the many years her husband was involved with Locke Fire Dept., she always baked the desserts for any function or activity they had and was well known for her culinary skills. Peggy loved square dancing, going camping in the mountains and working crossword puzzles. She had a tremendous love for her family. Those left to cherish her memory are her son, David Simpson (Susan) of Lexington, her daughters, Debra Simpson, Barbara Hill (Randy), and Brenda S. Miller, all of Salisbury. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Tessa H Tweed (Garry) of Weaverville, Nichole Simpson, Randy Hill (Stephanie) and Greg Miller (who was raised in the home) all of Salisbury, along with her great-grandchildren Issac James and Cadence Tweed. Also surviving are her brothers, Richard Wallace (Thata) of China Grove, Terry Wallace (Margie) of Medina, TN and her sister, Jacqueline Harrison (Ed) of Merritt Island, FL. Visitation for Peggy will be Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 2:00 – 3:00pm in the Narthex of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Salisbury. Funeral Service will follow at 3:00pm in the Sanctuary officiated by Pastor Mark Ryman. Burial will be in the Church Cemetery immediately following her funeral service. Kindly remember Peggy with memorials in her honor to either St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 5202 Mooresville Road, Salisbury, NC 28147 or the American at . The family wishes to express their sincerest gratitude for the exceptional care given to their mother by the entire staff at Magnolia Gardens (now Compass Healthcare). Online condolences may be left for the family at

