Peggy Talbert Cruse, 92, of Salisbury, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. Born September 14, 1928 in Rowan County, she was the daughter of the late Florine Spake Talbert and James Otto Talbert. She attended Spencer schools and was a graduate of Spencer High School and Salisbury Business College. She had been employed with Southern Bell Telephone Company and later with Southeastern Plumbing Company for ten years. She was an avid bridge player and love to read. She and her loving husband, George, traveled all over the United States in their motor home for a number of years. She loved her children and grandchildren dearly. She was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, George Fisher Cruse on September 24, 2010. Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Cynthia C. Adams (Murray) of Farmville, Shellie C. Hammill (Tommy) of Salisbury, Mary C. Feller (Rick) of Concho, AZ, and Nettie C. Julian (Robbie) of Salisbury; grandchildren, Travis Wayne Zimmerman, George Tandy Cook IV, Christian Lee Cook, Jesse Thomas Hammill, Joshua Slade Hammill, Kathryn Cruse Julian (Fiancé- Travis Lindsay) Meredith Rae Julian and Robert Baker Julian III; and great grandchildren, Abigail Katlyn Cook, Caleb George Tandy Cook V, Aubrey Hannah Cook, Faith Hannah Cook, Karsen Lee Cook, Lily Elle Hammill, Olivia Love Hammill and Ridge Hosley Julian. Due to Covid-19 a private family graveside service was conducted by Rev. Darrell Norris and Rev. Carroll Robinson. Memorials may be made to Bethel Lutheran Church, 355 E. Ridge Road, Salisbury, NC 28144. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Cruse family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com
