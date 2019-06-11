Peggy Louise Montieth Whitley, 83, of Salisbury, NC passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019 at her residence. She was born December 1, 1935 in Rowan County, NC to the late William Clarence Montieth and Gladys Smith Montieth. She was a graduate of Granite Quarry High School and attended Rowan Technical College. She worked at Cannon Mills as a cloth inspector for 30 years until her retirement. Mrs. Whitley was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church. She loved to cook. Preceding her in death was her husband Charles Glenn Whitley, Sr. on November 6, 2006; brother, Nolan Montieth; and grandson, Jason Whitley. Surviving are her sons, Charles G. Whitley, Jr. (Liona) of Salisbury, NC; Carl Michael Whitley (Hilda) of Salisbury, NC; daughter, Suzanne Elizabeth Wilson (Alex) of Salisbury, NC; grandchildren: Charles G. Whitley, III and Jessica Diane Whitley; and great-grandchildren: Christian Whitley, Mya Dobson and Adam Lee Leffew. A funeral service will be held at 9 AM Thursday (June 13) at Summersett Memorial Chapel, conducted by Rev. Jeff Insley. Burial will follow at the U.S. National Cemetery, Statesville Blvd. location. The family will speak to friends following the graveside service. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Whitley family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneral.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on June 11, 2019