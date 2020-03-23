Guest Book View Sign Service Information Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury 1315 West Innes Street Salisbury , NC 28144 (704)-633-2111 Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Perry Cameron Crowell, Jr., 76, of Salisbury, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. He was born on Aug. 4, 1943 to the late Perry Cameron Crowell, Sr. and Exie Fogleman Crowell. Preceding him in death in addition to his parents were his sisters, Phylis Crowell Allman (and husband Cecil) and Sara Crowell Barber (and husband James). "Pete," as he was commonly known, was a 1961 graduate of Boyden High School in Salisbury. He served in the United States Army as a Radar Repairman at Fort MacArthur from 1962 to 1965, achieving the rank of E-4. Survivors are his devoted wife Lexie Trexler Crowell whom he married Sept. 25, 1965; his son, Christopher Lee Crowell, wife Angela Sharon Piatt of Salisbury; grandsons, Justin Derek Crowell of Durham, Joseph Cameron Crowell of Salisbury, and Brandon Taylor Morgan of Cleveland; sisters, Joyce Crowell Hartman and Judy Crowell Beacham, of Salisbury. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews he loved dearly and enjoyed helping throughout his life. Home from the Army, Pete went to work for Fiber Industries, Inc, retiring after a 30 year career. He also worked for Freightliner and the City of Salisbury early in his retirement. He had a lifelong love of do it yourself projects, and enjoyed reading do it yourself manuals. He also loved reading and watching science fiction, going to auctions, shopping at SEARS, and had a knack for finding that perfect gift for his wife or his son. "PawPaw Pete" loved taking his family to the North Carolina coast to go fishing and enjoy local shops and restaurants. His love for animals was unparalleled, with literally dozens rescued and cared for over his life. Arrangements: Pete was cremated with the assistance of Summersett Funeral Home of Salisbury, and will await interment at the Salisbury National Cemetery with a service at North Main Baptist Church at a later time once loved ones can safely gather to celebrate his life. Memorials: Memorials in his name can be made to North Main Baptist Church or the Humane Society of Rowan County. Published in Salisbury Post from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close