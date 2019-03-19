Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Perry “Huck” Proctor, 59, of Lexington, NC passed away on March 12, 2019 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. Mr. Proctor was born on September 13, 1959, in Concord, NC to the late Jay Proctor and Gatha Mullis. He was an amazing, loving father and grandfather, who was full of life. He loved the Lord, his family, fishing, and spending time with his grandson, Nicklas. A GREAT man who will be missed by many. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Nancy, Carolyn, Deborah, Ann, and Terry; brother, Lloyd; grandson, Christopher Gulledge Jr.' and granddaughter, Brigette Dixon. Survivors include: daughters, Amy Gulledge (Christopher Gulledge) of Clinton, and Melanie Davis of Lexington; sons, Jarrod Freeman of China Grove, and Ronnie Davis of China Grove; 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Carolina Cremation to help cover funeral costs. Carolina Cremation is assisting the Proctor family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com Published in Salisbury Post on Mar. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

