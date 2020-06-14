Perry Moore Lewis, 85, of Neptune Beach Florida, passed away June 6, 2020 after an extended illness. She was born May 2, 1935 to B.P. and Treva Moore in Salisbury. She graduated from Spencer High School in 1953. After living in many southern states, the family moved to Neptune Beach, FL in 1984. She enjoyed working and volunteering at Baptist Medical Center Beaches. Perry loved cooking, gardening, spending time with family, and was a disciple and longtime member at Palms Presbyterian Church in Jacksonville Beach. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Arlin Lewis; four children, Rick (Terri) Lewis, Jenny (Jon) Mopper, Suzie Blue, and Marty (Bob) Bisplinghoff; five grandchildren, Rebecca, Amanda, Ashley, Nick, and Alicia; and two great grandchildren, Darby and Luke. Service: A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at Palms Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Junior Diabetes Research Foundation or Juvenile Arthritis Association. Please visit the Tribute online at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home & Cremation Centre, Jacksonville Beach, FL.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jun. 14, 2020.