Service Information Lyerly Funeral Home 515 S. Main St. Salisbury , NC 28144 (704)-633-9031 Service 1:00 PM Shiloh Reform Church Cemetery Faith , NC

Peter Clifton Somers, age 69, surrounded by family, passed away after a brief and unexpected illness on June 6, 2019 and has been reunited with his big brother and best friend, John Charles Jr. (August 31, 1969) and his parents, the late John Charles Somers and Juanita Nelle Gardner Somers. Born and raised in the DC suburbs, Peter attended the Bullis Preparatory High School in Potomac, Maryland where he was on the Lacrosse Team and graduated from Loyola College, Baltimore, MD in 1974 with a BS in Biology. As a young man determined to prove a professor wrong who told him he should give up on his dream of becoming a doctor, Peter drove across the country to Guadalajara, Mexico, knowing little Spanish and enrolled in medical school. From there he transferred to the Eastern Virginia Medical School in Norfolk, VA where he received his medical degree. Peter was a Resident at the University of Pennsylvania Graduate Hospital where he worked in the Burn Unit for wound healing and reconstruction, the Chief Resident, General Surgery at Georgetown University, Washington DC, 1982 and Chief Resident, Plastic Surgery, Mayo Clinic Graduate School of Medicine, Rochester, Minnesota, 1983-1985. Peter became a renowned plastic, cosmetic and reconstructive surgeon and was a Fellow, International College of Surgeons and the recipient of an AMA Physicians award for 4 consecutive years. He had his own practice in Miami, FL for over 30 years until his premature passing. Peter grew up in the summers at Rehoboth Beach, DE. There he loved sailing with his sisters Nita, Jennifer and Missy; surfing with his big brother John; golfing with his Dad; and stressing out his Mother when he took his Kawasaki motorcycle apart, put it back together, had leftover parts, but it still started so he took off and drove it over the sand dunes. As a child he was given a Magic Kit by his parents. He loved card tricks throughout his life and was never without a deck of cards. Peter's favorite saying was, pick a card, any card. Peter honored his family traditions by teaching his children, Aryah, John, and Nick, to have a love for the open water, fishing and sailing. He never let them win at scrabble or chess, unless it was a fair win; and always with a hearty laugh and sense of humor. Peter leaves behind his daughter, Aryah Somers Landsberger, husband Dan and their two young sons, David and Jonathan; and sons John and Nicholas. He is also survived by sisters Juanita Somers Kavalauskas (Jon), Jennifer Somers Duncan (Doug), and Melissa Somers (Becky); and nieces and nephews Anna Kavalauskas Schwartz (Dan), Mary and Joseph Kavalauskas; and Jennifer B and Douglas G Duncan, Jr. Funeral arrangements are being made by Lyerly Funeral Home, 515 S. Main St., Salisbury, NC 28144. The service will be held on June 17th, 2019, at 1:00 pm at the Shiloh Reform Church Cemetery in Faith, NC. Memorials: The family requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to the Georgetown University Medical Center, Medical School Scholarship Fund in memory of Dr. Peter C. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Somers family. Online condolences may be made at

