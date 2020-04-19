Philip Coffey, 82, of Salisbury, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020 at Atrium Health Northeast Medical Center in Concord, NC. He was born October 6, 1937 in Brooklyn, NY to May and Patrick Coffey. Phil is survived by his wife Mary Coffey; two sons Patrick (Amy) Coffey of Salisbury, NC; Tim Coffey of Salisbury, NC; daughter Jeannine (Kevin) Gallagher of Darien, CT; three sisters; one brother, six grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter. In addition to his parents, Phil was preceded in death by one brother; three sisters; and one grandchild. Phil had an exciting career on Wall Street while living in New York. Throughout those years, he and his wife enjoyed hosting their large, extended families in their home for holidays and backyard barbecues. In the 90's they moved to Massachusetts and pursued new job opportunities. When their eldest son and daughter-in-law decided to move to North Carolina, they chose to follow and settled in Salisbury over five years ago. The move was wonderful. Phil thoroughly loved the new community they moved into and enjoyed making new friends there. Due to present circumstances his funeral and celebration of life will be delayed. His ashes will be buried in New York at a later date. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell is assisting the Coffey family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Apr. 19, 2020