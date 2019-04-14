Philistine Neal Johnson, 70, of Salisbury passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at the Lutheran Home at Trinity Oaks. Born in Rowan County on December 20, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Elizabeth Brown Neal and Thomas L. Neal. Philistine was a graduate of Dunbar High School in East Spencer. She worked in the manufacturing industry and was an active member of the Jehovah's Witnesses. She was a devoted mother, cherished grandmother, sister and friend to many. She was preceded in death by her parents. Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Patrick R. Johnson of Charlotte; special friend, LaToya Montgomery of Charlotte; grandchildren, Breanna Gillespie, Asia Carter, Jaylon Johnson, Jawaun Johnson and Jakein Johnson; great-grandchildren, Kamrynn, Ava and Jayla; brother, Eugene T. Neal (Connie) of Spencer; cousins, Gwendlyn Gregory of Salisbury, Leslie Reese of Salisbury, Lawerance Brown, Lawerance Witherspoon; nieces and nephews, Kimberly Neal Lewis, Tracey E. Neal, Ian Neal and Ebonie Sims. Service: 1:00 PM Saturday, April 20, 2019 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses West Congregation, 1760 Old Union Church Rd., Salisbury, NC 28146 with speaker Bill Jackson officiating. Memorials may be made to Worldwide Work, 900 Red Mills Rd., Wallkill, NY 12589. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Johnson family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Apr. 14, 2019