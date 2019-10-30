Phillip Randall Hoffner, 31, of Salisbury, passed away on Wednesday October 23, 2019. Phillip was born on March 1, 1988 in Moultrie, GA to Albert Hoffner and the late Peggy Gall. In his spare time he enjoyed motocross, car detailing and was an amazing good. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his son. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his grandmother, Lydia Hatley, uncle Bob Loman, and sister, Brandi Hoffner. In addition to his father, he is survived by his son, Gabriel Hoffner; siblings, Sarah Hoffner; Keisha Hernandez; Christine Phillips and husband, Chuck Ludy; Daniel Hoffner and wife, Miranda Hoffner; and Alex Hoffner. He is also survived by nieces, Hannah Hoffner and Elizabeth Phillips; nephews, Isaiah Phillips, Willie Banks, Jaden Banks, Braylan Hoffner and Camron Hernandez. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 6:00 PM at Open Arms Baptist Church, 1945 S Main St, China Grove, NC 28023, conducted by Pastor James Mullis. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Carolina Cremation, P.O.Box 2185, Salisbury, NC 28145, to help with final expenses. Carolina Cremation of Salisbury and Charlotte is assisting the Hoffner family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 30, 2019