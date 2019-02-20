Phillip H. Little, 69, passed away on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at the VA Medical Center in Salisbury, NC. He was born March 1, 1949 in Guilford County to the late Ennis H. Little and Rachel Talbert Little. Mr. Little grew up in China Grove, NC and after graduating from South Rowan High School in 1969 he proudly joined the US Navy, serving his country from September 15, 1969 through May 09, 1973 on both the USS Kitty Hawk and the USS Graham County aircraft carrier ships during the Vietnam War. He is survived by his sister, Ann Little Bracey of China Grove, NC, brother Jerry Little of Banner Elk, NC and nephew Keenan O. Bracey of Wilmington NC. A military graveside service will be held at Salisbury National Cemetery on February 20, 2019 at 2:00 for all who loved him and pay their respect to a “Superhero”. Memorials made me in Phillip's honor to the VA Community Living Center Salisbury, NC for those who choose to do so to the Southport Neighborhood. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Little family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 20, 2019