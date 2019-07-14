Philip Oliphant McNeely, 84, of Mooresville, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at his residence. Born February 4, 1935, in Mooresville, he was a son of the late George B. McNeely, Sr. and Ila Oliphant McNeely. Mr. McNeely was owner/operator of McNeely Concrete. He was truly a self-taught engineer. He could fix anything and loved tinkering in his shop. He was an all-around hard worker. Mr. McNeely also enjoyed riding go carts, traveling to the beach and camping. He was a kid at heart. Mr. McNeely was preceded in death by siblings, Rachel M. Howard (Hubbert), Susie Lynn M. Cross (Bennie), Martha M. Cline (Bob) and George B. McNeely, Jr. (Winnie) and a son-in-law, Ray Mills. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Helen Lentz McNeely; daughters, Terri M. Lee (Tommy) and Susan M. Mills; grandchildren, April M. Mills, Kristen M. Plummer, Scott A. Lee and Lindsey M. Blair and great grandchildren, Austin Carrigan, Aliyah Blair, Carlee Carrigan and Brielle Blair. Funeral services will be held at 2 PM, Monday, July 15, 2019, at St. Luke's Lutheran Church, Mt. Ulla, with Rev. Scott Swix officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the church. Memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 301 South Main St., Salisbury, NC 28147 or St. Luke's Lutheran Church Cemetery Fund, 11020 NC-801, Mt Ulla, NC 28125. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home, Mooresville, is serving the family of Mr. McNeely. Condolences may be made to the McNeely family at www.cavin-cook.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on July 14, 2019