Mr. Phillip (Phil) C. Harbinson, 75, of Salisbury, NC passed away Saturday, October 5 at Genesis Healthcare. Phil was born November 22, 1943 to the late Rev. Cline Harbinson and Mrs. Madeline Campbell Harbinson. Phil was a member of Mount Tabor United Methodist Church in Salisbury. Being a lifelong Miami Dolphins and LA Dodgers fan, he was accustomed to having a broken heart when it comes to sports. That turned around when he became a coach for East Rowan High School. Being head baseball coach from 1968-1985, Phil had 256 wins and 60 losses, with not a single loss at a home game. He also lead his teams to 3 state championship wins. Phil was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend, and coach. Because Phil despised fruits, vegetables, chicken, and anything remotely healthy, it was a shock to the family that the dementia was what took him from them. In addition to his parents, Phil is preceded in death by his son Josh P Harbinson & his Lily-dog. Survivors include: his wife of 44 years, Angie Henderson Harbinson, son Joe Harbinson (fiancé Jamie) of Salisbury, MD and their children Jacob, Jamison, & Jenna, son Jonathan Harbinson (wife Amanda) of Salisbury, NC and their children Cole, Bryce, & Adyson. Along with his brothers Joel Harbinson of Hickory, Mark Harbinson of Taylorsville, and Dr. Jane Teague (sister) of Taylorsville & his nephews. Visitation for Phil will be Saturday, October 12 at 12pm at Mount Tabor UMC with a celebration of life following at 1pm conducted by the Rev. Kris Mares. Burial will follow at Rowan Memorial Park. Summersett Funeral Home is assisting the Harbinson family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 9, 2019