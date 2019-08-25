Guest Book View Sign Service Information Carolina Cremation Service P.O. Box 2185 Salisbury , NC 28145-2185 (704)-636-1515 Send Flowers Obituary

Phillip Ray Kirk , 63, of Salisbury, passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Compass Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Spencer, NC. He was born June 3, 1956 in Baltimore, MD to the late John and Mary Hughes Kirk. Phillip enjoyed fishing, woodworking and motocross racing. He was an active member of Main Street Baptist Church in China Grove, where he taught Sunday School, and was active in the childrens ministry, he traveled to Romania on a mission trip. Phillip retired from Otis Spunkmeyer, where he traveled the world servicing military bases as a food vendor for Otis Spunkmeyer. Phillip is survived by his wife of over 43 years, Debra Shroyer Kirk, whom he married February 27, 1976; son, Phillip Cory Kirk and wife Samantha; daughters, Carrie Kirk Dunn and husband William, and Cascie Kirk and Britian Andersen; granddaughters, Skyler Dunn, Rileigh Dunn and Emily Kirk; brother, John L. Kirk Jr. and wife Cathy; sister, Charlotte Kirk Horn and husband Daniel. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Rowan County Animal Shelter 1465 Julian Road Salisbury, NC 28146. Carolina Cremation is honored to serve the Kirk family. Online condolences may be made at

