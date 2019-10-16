Mr. Phillip Wayne Dalton, 80, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis. A funeral service is scheduled for 2:00 pm Thursday, October 17, 2019, at The Brook Church in Landis. Rev. Jon Harless will officiate. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1:45 pm Thursday at The Brook Church. Mr. Dalton was born April 15, 1939 in Cabarrus County. He was a son of the late Lester Whitfield Dalton and Nannie Lelea Jefferson Dalton. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by daughter, Patricia Overcash. Mr. Dalton is survived by three sons, Mark Dalton of China Grove, Robert Dalton and David Dalton and wife Susan, both of Rockwell; two daughters, Kandy Horne and husband Robert of China Grove and Kimberly Helms of Concord. Memorials may be sent to Hospice & Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081. Remembrances may be sent to the family online at www.ladysfuneralhome.com. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family of Mr. Dalton.
Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 16, 2019