Phyllis Ann Beaver Davis, fondly known as “Nana” to her family, passed peacefully Nov. 7th, 2020 at Vidant Hospital in Greenville. She was preceded in death by her siblings Loretta Whitley, Jackie Wilhelm, Margaret Rhoades and her brother Ronald Beaver. She is survived by her beloved husband, Dr. Alonzo James Davis IV, sister Vickie Braswell and brother Ray Carson Beaver. She is also survived by her five children John Frick, Adrian Skibinski, Amanda Davis, Alonzo James Davis V, PJ Hall; nine grandchildren, Loni Elizabeth, Logan, Michael, Bradley, Brianna, Alex, Ayden, Thomas, and Tucker, and one great grandchild, Lily. Born March 31st, 1948, Phyllis Ann graduated from East Rowan High School and East Carolina University. She worked as an administrator in real estate, the federal workers union, Burrough's Welcome and Coca-Cola prior to managing and growing her husband's medical practice in Morehead City for the last 25 years. She was an avid antiques collector and dealer and was happiest filling her car up with treasures from auctions, estate sales and flea malls. She had a kind heart and generous spirit for those in need, for family and strangers alike. Her final wish continued that legacy when she donated her body to science for research. We will always carry her memory in our hearts and she will be greatly missed.



